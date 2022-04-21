Kadurira braces for Eagles duel at Baobab

Takudzwa Chitsiga

Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Under-19 coach Clifton “Somalia” Kadurira is looking forward to the Axis Solution Trophy clash against Golden Eagles at his Baobab backyard this Saturday.

Kadurira said the match will give his developmental side an opportunity to play in a knockout game which they never experienced before.

The game will be the third for the ZIFA Northern Region Division One, Axis Solutions-sponsored Trophy after the Simba Bhora, Chegutu Pirates clash and the Herentals Under-20 and Black Mambas fixtures.

“I think we are ready and it will be a good experience for the youngsters as some of them will be graduating to the senior team in the near future.

“Being in the top eight at the mid-season break means we are in the right path and our target is a top four finish. We have respect for Golden Eagles but they should come well prepared,” said Kadurira.

The two sides shared the spoils when they met in the league competition but Gilbert Mushangazhike’s Golden Eagles are ranked higher as they occupy second position in the log table.

The other match will see Trojan Stars take on Commando Bullets on Sunday.