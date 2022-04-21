City parking hikes fees

City Parking announced the review of street parking in a statement, saying the new fee will be effective March 1.

Motorists parking in Harare Central Business District will now have to part with an additional $40 following the adjustment of parking fees from $150 to $190 per hour effective from next month.

In a notice, City Parking said the adjustments were effective from May 1, 2022.

“The notice serves to inform the motoring public that on-street parking tariff in Harare CBD has been adjusted from $150 to $190 per hour.

“This has been necessitated by rising operational costs. Motorists who park for longer duration are encouraged to make use of our safe, secure and affordable parkades and parking lots,” reads the notice.