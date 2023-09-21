Kadoma man stabbed to death

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

POLICE in Kadoma are currently hunting for three men who stabbed and struck a man to death in the gold mining town.

The man who has been identified as Moses Kateguru (22) was stabbed by a sharp object before being stonned by bricks by the suspects.

Writing on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said:

“Police in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder which occurred on September 15, 2023 at Cooperative Mine, Battlefields.

“Three suspects stabbed the victim, Moses Kateguru (22) with an unknown sharp object before hitting him with bricks indiscriminately all over the bod after an altercation.”

The victim died on the spot.

The suspects have only been identified as Thomas, Nation Madhodha and Forget.