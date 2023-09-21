Bodies of four missing Kariba men found

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

The bodies of four men who went missing on Lake Kariba after their boat capsized were all finally retrieved by a search and rescue team.

The team comprising of Zimparks, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe National Army retrieved the bodies between Sunday and yesterday.

The first body was retrieved Sunday night while the remaining three were recovered on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi confirmed the development.

The four including another who was rescued on Sunday met their fate on Saturday after their boat capsized.

The rescued man who alerted fishermen about the other four, was found clinging onto an empty container.