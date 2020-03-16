JUST IN: Zinara prejudiced of US$39m

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

The Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) has been prejudiced of more than US$39 million through over payment of road projects, flouting of tender procedures, payment of incomplete work among other vices, legislators heard today.

This was said by Zinara board chairperson, Engineer Michael Madanha while giving oral evidence before Parliament’s portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Eng Madanha said former Zinara chief executive officer, Mr Frank Chitukutuku would unilaterally overpay contractors without board approval, hand pick contractors and pay them full amounts in some cases when only a fraction of work would have been done.

He said Zinara was keen to establish the power that was behind Mr Chitukutuku who made such unilateral decisions without seeking board approval as required by corporate governance.

Legislators, however, said it was important to establish what role did the then responsible minister, Nicholas Goche, play in a bid to get to the bottom of the matter.