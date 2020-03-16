JUST IN: Highlanders denounces hooligans

Sports Reporter

Highlanders executive chairman Kenneth Mhlophe has denounced the acts of hooliganism displayed by a section of their supporters on Saturday following the club’s defeat to FC Platinum in the season-opening Castle Challenge Cup at Barbourfields.

Unruly Bosso fans went on the rampage just before the final whistle as they could not swallow the pain of losing at home after Silas Songani had put the defending champions on the path to victory with two first half goals. FC Platinum won the match 2-0 to seal a hattrick of wins in both the league championship and the Castle Challenge Cup.

But the hooligans, most of whom were caught on camera, threw missiles and invaded the pitch as they went on a rampage against the travelling FC Platinum supporters and the security detail who tried to calm them down. In a statement released this morning in response to the incident, Mhlophe expressed disgust.

“Highlanders Football Club would like to express its absolute disgust about the pitch invasion and missile throwing incidents that transpired on Saturday the 14th of March, during the Castle Challenge Cup match played against FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium.

“The ugly incidents that marred a potentially good sporting event reflect badly on our football, Highlanders FC as a brand and various stakeholders involved in this beautiful game.

“We would like to urge all football loving fans to refrain from such acts of hooliganism that stunt the growth of the sport as they scare away potential sponsors and partners,” said Mhlophe.