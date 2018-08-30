JUST IN: VPs sworn-in

The two VPs were sworn-in by Chief Justice Malaba

Felex Share Senior Reporter

Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi were sworn-in at State House today by Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

President Mnangagwa witnessed the swearing in ceremony.

The Vice Presidents said their immediate task is ensure the promises Zanu-PF made to the electorate are achieved within the next five years.

Improving the people’s living standards and employment creation would be Government’s major priorities. They also expressed confidence that Zimbabwe also had the wherewithal to lure investors.

The two have been Zimbabwe’s Vice Presidents since the birth of the new dispensation last November.

More to follow…