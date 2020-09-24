JUST IN: Two doctors to examine Mamombe

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

HARARE magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande has ordered that MDC-Alliance member Joana Mamombe be examined by two neutral doctors while in the care of Harare Remand Prison authorities.

Mrs Makwande also stayed the trial proceedings in which Mamombe is facing allegations of faking her abduction, along with Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The court made the decision after the State applied that she be mentally examined under the Mental Health Act after her lawyers said she was not able to comprehend proceedings because of anxiety disorders.

In the interim, Prosecutor Michael Reza has applied that the matter be deferred to October 8, 2020.