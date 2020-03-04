JUST IN: President meets two delegations

The Herald

Tendai Mugabe Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa this morning received two delegations from Rotary International and the Lutheran World Federation at his Munhumutapa Offices.

Rotary International was led by its vice president Yinka Babalola who briefed the President on the free medical surgeries they are undertaking in the country. Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo accompanied the Rotary International delegation.

Dr Martin Junga who is the general secretary of the Lutheran World Federation was leading his team which promised to increase its presence in the country.

More to follow…

