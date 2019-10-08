JUST IN: President leaves for Uganda

President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Uganda where he is expected to attend that country’s 57th Independence Celebrations slated for Sinkoro District.

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube; Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Engineer Oliver Chidawu; Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Energy Mutodi; Chief secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and service chiefs.

President Mnangagwa was invited by his Ugandan counterpart President Yoweri Museveni to attend the celebrations as a special guest.

The celebrations will be held under the theme “Consolidation of National Unity, Security, Freedom and Prosperity”.

Last Tuesday, Ugandan Minister of Presidency, Esther Mbayo said Presidents Museveni and Mnangagwa will use the time to discuss areas of cooperation between the two countries.

More details to follow . . .

