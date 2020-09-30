JUST IN: Malawian President jets in

President Mnangagwa welcomes his Malawian counterpart President Chakwera on arrival at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. President Chakwera is in Harare on a two-day state visit

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in the country on a two-day State visit.

He is accompanied by his wife, Monica and other officials.

He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare by President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs and other senior Government officials.

He received a 21-gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Presidential Guard.