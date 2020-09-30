JUST IN: Malawian President jets in

Breaking News
30 Sep, 2020 - 15:09 0 Views
President Mnangagwa welcomes his Malawian counterpart President Chakwera on arrival at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this afternoon. President Chakwera is in Harare on a two-day state visit

The Herald

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in the country on a two-day State visit.

Zanu PF supporters wait to welcome visiting Malawian President Chakwera

He is accompanied by his wife, Monica and other officials.

President Chakwera’s plane touches down at Robert Mugabe International Airport

He was met at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare by President Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs and other senior Government officials.

President Mnangagwa welcomes his Malawian counterpart President Chakwera

He received a 21-gun salute and inspected a guard of honour mounted by members of the Presidential Guard.

