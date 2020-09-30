JUST IN: Zimbabwe Cricket launch new National Premier League

Player representatives from the nine National Premier League teams show off their team colours at the launch of the new competition at Harare Sports Club. - Pic by Kuda Hunda

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Cricket have launched the new National Premier League which is set to get underway this Sunday with nine teams drawn from across the country.

The competition, which is wholly sponsored by Zimbabwe Cricket, was launched by ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani in Harare on Wednesday afternoon.

The competing teams will include Amakhosi (Bulawayo), Great Zimbabwe Patriots (Masvingo), Harare Kings (Harare), Easterns (Mutare), Takashinga (Harare), Queens (Bulawayo), Rainbow (Harare), Gladiators (Harare) and MidWest Rhinos (Kwekwe).

The league programme will run until November and the top team at the end of the marathon wins the NPL title and US$10 000 prize money.

The previous national league was stopped two years ago due to financial constraints.