JUST IN: Harare water rationing to continue, Gomba

Yeukai Karengezeka Municipal Correspondent

Harare residents should embrace the continued rationing of water in all suburbs until the rains begin, Harare Mayor Councillor Hebert Gomba has said.

Speaking during the State of the City Address (SOCA) today at Town House, Cllr Gomba said all efforts being put to address the water crisis did not guarantee the availability of water to residents.

“The City is carrying out some works at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Plant to optimise production, but the current rationing will continue until the next rains,” he said.

Cllr Gomba said water levels at the Morton Jaffray Treatment plant continued to be depressed, thereby disrupting the water demand management schedule.

“Over the past month water production at Morton Jaffray has been depressed, averaging 295ML/Day against a possible daily maximum of 430ML/Day,” he said. “The situation disrupted the water demand management schedule. We are all affected by the desperate water situation we have in Harare.”

He said due to gradual deterioration of the raw water quality which then demands more water treatment stages and chemicals, water supply was depressed, with the western high-density areas that were receiving near-normal supplies now having to experience a supply shedding of 48 hours.