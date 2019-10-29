Breaking News
BREAKING: New currency in two weeks

BREAKING: New currency in two weeks

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will in the next two weeks introduce new currency notes to be interchangeably used at ...

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

BREAKING: New currency in two weeks

29 Oct, 2019 - 16:10 0 Views
0 Comments
BREAKING: New currency in two weeks Dr Mangudya

The Herald

Martin Kadzere
THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe will in the next two weeks introduce new currency notes and coins to be interchangeably used at par with bond coins and notes, in a move expected to ease the cash crunch, central bank governor Dr John Mangudya has said.

The injection of new cash into the economy-which will see an upward review of daily cash withdrawals will also help to curb high premiums on cash. Briefing the media after the inaugural meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) today, Dr Mangudya said the central bank would introduce new two and five dollar notes that will be used alongside the bond notes and coins.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting