JUST IN: Gwidzima hunts for glory in Germany

Davison Bhubu Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe’s squash prodigy Ryan Gwidzima is set to feature in the four-day German Junior Open tournament beginning Thursday in Hamburg.

Gwidzima will face Indias Ayaan Vaziraali in his first game which is scheduled for 5pm (Zimbabwean time).

The young Zimbabwean sensation came on the spotlight after he became the first Zimbabwean junior squash player to win a top title in Europe. Gwidzima lifted the 2018 Hungarian Junior Open Boys’ Under-13 title after beating his opponent Antoni Jakubiec of Poland 3-0 in the final.

The teenage sensation, who is now based in the UK, dominated the 2018 Hungarian Open after he won the final 11-3, 11-4, and 11-3 and only lost a total of 53 points in total in four matches.

At the age of 11 years, Gwidzima played at the US Junior Championships’ Under-13 age group and did well to come out in 17th place overall in a draw of 124 players.

This opened the doors for him to be recruited by one of the best squash schools in England, Wycliffe College, under the Ryan Gwidzima Trust.

The trust is chaired by Bulawayo lawyer Promise Ncube and comprises former Education and Sports Minister David Coltart, Michael Harvey and Trevor Williams.

Gwidzima started playing squash at Bulawayo’s Suburbs Squash Club where he was coached by his father, Langton.