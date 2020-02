President Mnangagwa speaks to Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga, Kembo Mohadi and Lt-Gen Edzai Chimonyo at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare this afternoon before departing for Bi-National commission to be held in Botswana tomorrow.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Gaborone, Botswana to attend the Bi-National commission to be held in that country tomorrow.

He was accompanied by Minister and Economic Development Prof Mthuli Ncube, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa as well as Health and Childcare Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo.