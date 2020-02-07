JUST IN: Ginimbi freedom bid flops again

The Herald

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter
Businessman Genius Kadungure has been denied bail at the Harare provincial magistrates court.

Harare regional magistrate Crispen Mberewere denied Kadungure his liberty to be tried while out of custody on the basis that he showed dishonesty after committing the offence while on bail on other similar offences.

Kadungure is facing fraud charges after he allegedly undervalued his Bentley upon its importation into the country from South Africa and prejudiced ZIMRA of nearly US $58 665 in import duty.

