President Mnangagwa leads the clean-up exercise at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre in Banket today. Picture by Tawanda Mudimu

Herald Reporter

Government will soon strengthen anti-litter laws to ensure that the country maintains a clean environment.

This was said by President Mnangagwa after participating in the clean-up exercise at Kuwadzana Shopping Centre in Banket this morning. He also urged motorists and passengers to desist from the habit of throwing litter through windows.

More to follow…