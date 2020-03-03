JUST IN: Focus on economic resuscitation not incapacitation, MDC-A told

Wallace Ruzvidzo Herald Reporter

The ruling party Zanu PF has condemned the destruction of infrastructure and the stalling of productivity in the country by violent demonstrations being perpetrated by MDC Alliance members and supporters.

These sentiments come after roads near Makoni Shopping Centre in Chitungwiza were yesterday barricaded and tyres burnt while on Saturday violent demonstrations rocked St Mary’s leaving vendors’ stalls, wares and a ZUPCO bus, among other properties damaged.

The ruling party’s National Political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda told The Herald that it was more important to focus on the national agenda which is centred on increased productivity and development than senseless demonstrations whose sole purpose was to foster regime change.

Cde Matemadanda scoffed at the Nelson Chamisa led party’s efforts to destabilise the country saying if they were a real people-centred party they would realise there was a need to focus on economic resuscitation instead of incapacitation.

“National interest should be our position as the New Dispensation has emphasised on the need for economic resuscitation which resulted in austerity measures being put in place to try and pull resources and put them into the productive sector because President Mnangagwa emphasised on the need to improve productivity.

“However there is a party (MDC Alliance) that purports to support the disadvantaged people knowing that the roads had potholes and some still have potholes and they still have the audacity to buy tires and burn the tires on those roads which is destroying national infrastructure,” said Cde Matemadanda.

He added: “That same group goes on to burn ZUPCO buses which they are fully aware that many citizens depend on those buses so I wonder what agenda they are trying to push.”

He said Zimbabweans were not naive hence their demonstrations did not get any meaningful traction as the people are more worried about the betterment of their livelihoods and development.

“There is no revolution that destroys the little that people have, no wonder why MDC run councils are very poor in terms of service delivery. Zimbabweans are not fools and they worry about their lives and the country’s development not these jokes,” he said.

Cde Matemadanda said the MDC Alliance leadership had shown gross incompetence as they were risking the lives and futures of young innocent civilians by putting them at the forefront of violent demonstrations.

“These people are telling young people destroy stuff yet they have good cars and they can afford to fly out of the country that is why they are sending young and innocent citizens to destroy the little they have and when they destroy those young people are not able to fly out of the country,” said Cde Matemadanda.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader is under fire from members of the Defending Morgan Tsvangirai Legacy (DMTL) which is made up of MDC alliance members and supporters for subverting the party’s constitution and shunning dialogue at the expense of the general citizenry.

The pressure group has been sighting lack of leadership and direction within the opposition party’s rank and file, which has seen infighting in the opposition party escalating.