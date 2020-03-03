JUST IN: Chinese embassy meets parents of students in China

The Herald

Paida Chipunza Senior Health Reporter
Parents of children studying in China are in a meeting with the deputy Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe to understand the safety of their children in that country following the outbreak of the Covid 19 (coronavirus).

Deputy Ambassador Zhao Baogang says to date, no single Zimbabwean nor any other foreign student has been infected by the virus. He assured parents that China will do all it can to ensure the students’ safety.

He, however, says China was prepared to assist those who need to evacuate their children should they chose to do so. Deputy Ambassador Zhao said it was not advisable to evacuate foreign nationals from China saying it may actually further complicate the situation.
About 2000 Zimbabwean students are studying in China.

More to follow…

