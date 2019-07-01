JUST IN: ED commissions Tanganda-Ngundu Road

Ray Bande in Chipinge

President Mnangagwa has officially commissioned the second phase of the Tanganda-Ngundu Road in Chipinge which was bankrolled to the tune of US$20 million.

Addressing villagers at Kondo Business Centre this morning President Mnangagwa said the road was key to the economic development of the country.

He said the road had become an eyesore and accidents were recurring owing to its poor state.

President Mnangagwa said unlike before Zinara was now channeling money they are generating towards road rehabilitation.

He said it was now evident that the country is capable of refurbishing roads using domestic resources.