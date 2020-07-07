JUST IN: Covid 19 claims one more life

Breaking News
The Herald

Herald Reporter
One more person has died of coronavirus disease (Covid 19) in Bulawayo bringing the total number of deaths since March to nine.

The latest death occurred in a hospital and involved a 54-year old male who tested positive on Monday. According to the daily Covid 19 update, the deceased did not have any history of travel but had co-morbidities.

This comes barely a week after a 21-year old female from Harare, again with no history of travel succumbed to Covid 19. To date, 734 cases have been confirmed for Covid 19 with 18 cases having been confirmed yesterday.

A majority of the new confirmed cases are returnees from South Africa (16) and two local cases, which have since been isolated. From the confirmed cases, 197 have since recovered leaving 528 as active cases.

 

