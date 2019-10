President Mnangagwa and new UN ambassador to Zimbabwe Maria Gomes do Ribeiro

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today received credentials from 10 diplomats accredited to the country at State House.

The event was attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Sibusiso Moyo and the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador James Manzou. The new ambassadors are from Russia, Angola, Sweden, the United Nations, the United Arab Emirates, Norway, Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Finland, Sri Lanka and Burkina Faso.