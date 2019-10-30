JUST IN: Fabisch withdraws from Warriors squad

Sports Reporter

Jonah Fabisch has withdrawn from Zimbabwe’s 2021 African Cup of Nations Qualifier squad against Botswana and Zambia to focus on club commitments.

Son to former Warrior’s coach Reinhard Fabisch, the former German Under-16 star’s hopes of a Warriors debut seem to have been put on hold as he could not commit to Zimbabwe’s training and match schedule.

In a letter to Zifa Fabisch, through his mother Chawada Kachidza-Fabisch, indicated the Hamburger SV Under-19 midfielder will not be available for Zimbabwe as he is facing a potential breakthrough to play for his club’s senior side.