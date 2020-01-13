Judiciary to introduce live streaming of court cases

Breaking News
13 Jan, 2020 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
The Herald

The judiciary will this year introduce live streaming of cases attracting public and national interest, Chief Justice Luke Malaba has said.

In his keynote address on Monday to mark the beginning of the 2020 Legal Year at the Constitutional Court, Chief Justice Malaba said live broadcasting of cases is vital in promoting transparency and accountability while members of the general public who can not attend court sessions will be able to know what goes on in courts.

He said live streaming of the 2018 presidential election petition hearing was an eye opener to the judiciary, hence the idea to make this a permanent feature.

