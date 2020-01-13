Five die in head-on collision

Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Five people died on the spot when two vehicles they were traveling in were involved in head-on collision after the other one attempted to overtake in front of oncoming traffic at the 42 km peg along Masvingo-Beitbridge highway on Sunday evening.

The deceased include an eight-year-old child and two adults that were burnt beyond recognition.

Deputy national police spokesperson Chief Blessmore Chishaka confirmed the incident and names of the deceased were being withheld until their next of kin have been notified.

“I can confirm that there is a fatal accident which killed five passengers on the spot in Masvingo on Sunday evening. The bodies of the deceased were conveyed to Masvingo Hospital mortuary and are awaiting postmorterm,” said Chief Supt Chishaka.

He said on the fateful day, a lady was driving a Honda Fit towards Masvingo while the other vehicle was coming from opposite direction.

Chief Supt Chishaka said upon reaching at 41 km peg near Ngomahuru turn-off the other motorists from opposite direction allegedly decided to overtake in front of an oncoming traffic resulting into a head –on collision with the lady’s car.

“The unidentified car caught fire and was reduced to a wreckage with its two occupants burnt beyond recognition in the inferno. The occupants of the Honda Fit also died on the spot from injuries sustained,” he said.

The two extensively damaged cars were taken to Masvingo Vehicle Examination Department (VED) for inspection.

Meanwhile, sources said the other car which was burnt beyond recognition is a BMW which was going to Beitbridge.

Police have advised motorists to always check when it is safe before overtaking to avoid loss of precious lives.