Journalist Ncube cleared of armed robbery charges

Prosper Dembedza

Herald Correspondent

The State yesterday withdrew armed robbery charges after plea on freelance journalist Xolisani Ncube after it failed to prove its case against him.

This promoted Harare regional Magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa to set him free at the close of the State case due to lack of evidence linking him to the offence.

Prosecutor Mrs Loveit Muringwa conceded that the State had failed to prove its case against the journalist to the charge of armed robbery in which he was tried together with Joseph Phiri, Clever Mununudzi Nengomasha and Micheal Mudumani Mandoro.

Ncube, who was represented by Mr Admire Rubaya and Mr Malvin Mapako, had denied the allegations saying he did not rob Andrew Neethling with the other three accomplices.

He was arrested in March last year and charged with armed robbery after police raided his home in pursuit of his cousin brother –Nengomasha and recovered firearms.