President Nyusi pays tribute to fallen heroes, heroines

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has toured the National Heroes Acre this morning paying tribute to the fallen heroes and heroines.

President Nyusi also inspected a guard of honour and laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda and several senior Government officials from Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

