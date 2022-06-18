Jamba to lead police on murder indications

Suspected murderer Pius Jamba (centre) arrives at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts yesterday. — See another picture on Page 7; Picture: Lee Maidza.

Herald Reporters

PIUS Jamba, the man accused of murdering Moreblessing Ali in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, is today expected to lead police on indications, narrating and demonstrating how he allegedly committed the crime.

Yesterday afternoon, Jamba who was under heavy police escort, briefly appeared in court and magistrate Mr Denis Magosi extended his stay in police custody to today after detectives said they needed time to recover the cellphone taken from Ali.

Detectives were later yesterday supposed to take Jamba to the scene, but postponed to today due to lack of time.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Arimon Mirimbo, told the court that Jamba killed Ali and chopped the corpse into pieces, stashing them into a sack before dumping it in a well.

Jamba arrived yesterday at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts under heavy police escort.

Det Insp Mirimbo told the court that Jamba was a flight risk and if released it would jeopardise investigations.

“So far we have not found any evidence suggesting that the murder was politically motivated,” said Det Insp Mirimbo.

The Herald yesterday visited the scene where Ali’s body was found and Chibhanguza Shopping Centre where Jamba was expected to be taken for indications.

At the crime scene, there were two police officers deployed to guard the scene and protect it from being tampered with. At the shopping centre, there was heavy police presence with people milling around hoping to get a glimpse of Jamba.

Police were also recording statements from some of the victims of the disturbances.

Legislator for Seke constituency, Munyaradzi Kashambe and Councillor Masimba Masimba also had their statements recorded following reports of receiving death threats from people believed to be CCC supporters.

Cdes Kashambe and Masimba, who applauded the police for maintaining peace in the area, confirmed they had been receiving death threats from unknown people.

Cde Kashambe also said they were in the process of identifying all those who were affected by the violence which was unleashed by CCC supporters to ensure they receive assistance.

Later during the day, police had to address the public who had gathered at the shopping centre informing them to disperse for security reasons. They also mounted a roadblock to ensure no rogue elements entered the area.

The police presence is still maintained in the area.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday appealed for people to give police space and time to do their job.

“We are appealing to members of the public including the media to give police the necessary space to do investigations. We are also appealing for them to afford them enough space for crime scene management without any interference,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the indications will be conducted without the media since the case had received overwhelming interest.