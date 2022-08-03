Ideal mothers must honour God: First Lady

Tendai Rupapa in GWERU

IDEAL mothers must honour God, raise their children in a dignified manner and use their hands to work and earn a living, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has said.

She made the remarks while addressing thousands of worshippers and religious leaders across the country’s Christian denominations who yesterday thronged Mkoba Stadium in Gweru for a church service, as she leads the nation in seeking God in the wake of various challenges.

So oversubscribed was the service that some worshippers could be seen jostling to enter the stadium even when the programme was over.

People of various denominations, resplendent in their different church uniforms, could be seen holding their bibles, hymn books and tambourines as they sang, danced and gave praises to the creator.

Pastors from various churches were afforded an opportunity to share the Word of God with the gathering, in a show of unity that showed a high degree of maturity and religious tolerance.

Similar prayer sessions have been held in other provinces and are being taken to all the provinces.

Yesterday’s prayer session was held under the theme; “God will revive and restore life in all key areas of Zimbabwe for the survival of its people: one day we will celebrate as a mighty army.”

It was held under the auspices of the Prayer for Zimbabwe Network, which was founded by Dr Mnangagwa to pray for various causes.

Already, the network has held prayers for rains, peace and against the Covid-19 pandemic which threatened to wipe the world’s population.

In her speech, the First Lady praised the people who turned up for the prayer session in large numbers and encouraged them to put God first in all they do.

She spoke candidly against drug abuse, domestic violence and child marriages, while encouraging people to earn a decent living through the use of their hands.

“I greet you with happiness this day saying your presence here is a result of your faith and respect. Jesus implores us to walk on the righteous path. I did not see it fit to pray alone in my home while praying for the nation.

“I pray against disease and for the best that we long for our country to get. I said I could not manage this on my own and where are you churches? Come and help me, that is why I am here today. Allow me to start by thanking the Almighty God for granting us all the grace to gather here in the Midlands Province basically to praise him, worship him, thank him as well,” she said to thunderous applause from the congregants.

The First Lady continued: “As the mother of our nation, my heart was moved when I learnt that over and above people had come from the entire Midlands Province. Some people came from Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare, Masvingo, Mashonaland and Matabeleland provinces. Our God is wonderful. Ngavatiitire nyasha munyika yedu yeZimbabwe.

“I always consider the fact that these gatherings were born out of my call upon the entire Christian community across denominations to join hands and hand petitions and requests to our creator who is high up there.

“A big thank you goes to the Government which always goes out of its way to provide logistical support to ensure that these prayer programmes are a success. Again, I would like to thank Prayer for Zimbabwe Network for the sterling efforts in mobilising and involving all churches to push this God dependence agenda. To the church, I want to applaud you for realising that doctrinal differences cannot separate us when it comes to matters of common national interests.

“The efforts we have made so far to foster unity amongst ourselves, to rebuild our broken walls through prayer is commendable. Our God has to be praised at all times. We want to thank him for the wonderful work which he continually does among us, among our families and as his church.”

The mother of the nation said the power of God was especially visible during the Covid-19 era when the country survived, even though it did not have many resources.

“God fought for us during the calamitous period of Covid-19. We may have lost our loved ones, but God prevented the pandemic from reaching the extent it reached in other countries. He stopped the pandemic. God stood in front of us. It is neither out of our wisdom nor might. Some of your members and religious leaders here are always encouraging members to trust God even in most difficult moments. I believe in God. God later said I have stood in front to protect you,” she said to applause.

Dr Mnangagwa said the wonderful work that God had done for Zimbabwe was there for everyone to see.

“We saw that indeed disease and death were kept at bay,” she said. “Indeed, we prayed against ritual killings, machetes, armed robberies which are still taking place, violence in its various forms we prayed for.

“The results are there for everyone to see. As we pray today, the world must know that Zimbabweans are against child marriages, drug and substance abuse, school drop-outs due to unwanted pregnancies, loose morals, violence of any nature, hate speech, natural disasters and all ills affecting our country.”

Amai Mnangagwa implored churches to follow the word of God and sow the seeds of love.

“Let us unite as this brings love, unity and knowing one another. Yesterday we worked separately, but now we have friendship and know where we come from, where we stay and challenges affecting us. This is what God expects.

“As women you are important in the eyes of God because you are builders. Love the station you were placed on by God. Work for your household. The man you were given by God is the one, the family that you were given is the one. Your background is the one. Work so that your family improves. We look forward to you greatly because you assist the husband.

“Be a strong mother who unites people and stands like a real mother. A real mother is dignified. She dresses well and speaks well and can stand in front of others teaching. Where has this gossip come from? Why are you letting people fight? Now where you have come from, people are fighting. As a mother, be a peacemaker and unite families,” she said as people nodded in agreement.

She said women must learn to work using their hands.

“I am here to teach all women all they may want to know. If you all learn to use your hands, this will uplift our names as women,” said the First Lady.

She said people must take God with them home and live in peace and harmony.

Pastor Stephen Mudhege from United Family International Church (UFIC) praised God and thanked the First Lady for yesterday’s gathering and all previous gatherings.

“Amai is doing wonders in this country. When you see churches gathered together, you will see the hand of God. This gathering is out of Amai’s vision. We thank her for uniting churches and placing the nation in the hands of God,” he said.

He read from Philippians 4: 5 which reads: Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

“Today we are praying and we are going to present our request to God and we know he answers prayers,” said Pastor Mudhege. “These prayers started in 2019 and we are seeing results in our country. We want to thank God for the results of prayers. The church is the unified body of Christ.”

Speaking at the same occasion, Bishop Chishamiso Nyabonda of the Methodist church read Ezekiel 37: 1-14 which speaks about restoration.

“Restoration is about rebuilding and it does not take place where nothing existed. As Zimbabweans we need to restore our children’s morals that were long lost. We are praying for restoration. Our children are walking in the nude. When they buy clothes they tear them and walk almost naked saying it’s today’s fashion. Both boys and girls are ruined by drugs and if we pray for them God will hear us. If the word remains among us, we return to the life of old,” she said.

Overseer Muzanenhamo Mapuranga from Apostolic Faith Mission church spoke against drug, alcohol and substance abuse.

“Today we want to thank Amai for her vision which spawned this programme so that we remain a prayerful nation,” he said. “Amai was sent by God and she accepted. We want to pray against drugs and alcohol abuse.

“Truly, children are running away from home to live on the streets because of drugs like Mutoriro and Guka. Some men cannot spend time with their families and after work they rush to the bar because of beer addiction.

“Children are sent away from school on account of fees because the father splurges on alcohol. Some women are also no longer training their children because they spend time gossiping and in beer halls.

“Most homes have been destroyed by drugs. What has gotten into us children of Zimbabwe? We are crying out for God’s help so that our country returns to God. We want each and everyone to know how to use their knees praying for themselves, their families, neighbours and the country. We pray for peace and love in Zimbabwe.”

Evangelist Idiraishe Dongo paid tribute to the First Lady for the great work she is doing to assist various sections of society like widows and orphans.

“We thank you because you planted something that is growing in us. We saw you going to widows on inheritance issues which gave us a lot of knowledge because there are many things that we did not know. Because of your intervention, widows now know their rights and now that if a husband dies the wealth is left for the children so that they go to school and proceed with life. Amai you have been going around with your mobile clinic and raising awareness on cancer thus saving lives. We see what you do and we praise it,” she said emphatically.

Pastor Nobert Chimunhu (SDA) spoke on the need for payer for Industry and Commerce.

Pastor Noma Udemezue said what the First Lady had done dovetailed with the instruction by God for people to pray without ceasing.

“The word of God says pray without ceasing. If the country does not pray, nothing moves. If we keep quiet nothing happens. If we sleep everything goes to sleep. Today we want to pray for our country. We want to pray for our children who are in school,” she said.

Congregants who attended the prayer session said they felt warm because of the First Lady’s presence and quest to lead the nation on the path of prayer.

Bishop Gilbert Mupandle said he was happy for the programme which the mother of the nation was spearheading, which had united the people.

“I am touched by this programme which our mother has gathered us for,” he said. “I had zeal to meet her but today she has brought us together as churches. As people of the apostolic faith we were not united, but with the coming in of the First Lady and her Prayer for Zimbabwe Network, we can now interact with our peers from other apostolic churches because we worship one God. Amai is teaching us as a nation to unite and love one another.”

Mrs Rebecca Shumba from Mberengwa and a member of United Runyararo Zion Church said she was gratified by the First Lady’s efforts.

“We are grateful for what the First Lady has done. Prayer is important for bringing people together and uniting them in guarding the country. Prayer is the answer to all the challenges we face on a day-to-day basis,” she said.

Mrs Nomsa Masiya of Israel Apostolic Church in Zvishavane said she felt uplifted.

“This programme uplifts us as Zimbabweans and brings us together to pray for our country. We also learn new things that benefit us through the gatherings. This will build the country as we learn that a country is built by its citizens,” she said.

One of the worshippers, Panashe Masendeke from Zvokwadi Zvevapositori, said the First Lady had set a good example for the nation and youths in particular.

She said she had also been touched by the mother of the nation’s message for women to work hard for their families.

“The visit by the First Lady is important because it has made us know that she wants us to pray for,” she said. “We also learnt the importance of prayer and as a youthful person, I have come where respectable people have come.

“We have learnt that we are equal before God despite our different denominations. We have also learnt that it is important to pray and to do respectable things and value life as well as look after our elders. I was especially touched by her words of encouragement for women to work hard to build a strong foundation for their families. I am sure if we take her teachings to heart we will always succeed.”

Traditional leaders were also present at the colourful and educative prayer session.

There was also international support for the event as the International Youth Fellowship team from South Korea joined the proceedings.