Hurungwe RDC commissions new equipment

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

Hurungwe Rural District Council is walking the Second Republic’s talk of Vision 2030 and National Development Strategy 1 (NDS-1) through the purchase of road maintenance machinery using Devolution Funds.

The local authority purchased three graders which have already been used in the grading of at least 210 kilometres since delivery, a few months ago.

An offroad ambulance, borehole rig and two four-by-four vehicles have also been acquired using the same funds.

Commissioning the equipment at Magunje Stadium this morning, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka lauded the council for rallying behind Vision 2030.

Council chairman, Elderman Badwell Chasara thanked President Mnangagwa for introducing the fund which has boosted service delivery.

Hurungwe RDC chief executive officer, Mr Luke Kalavino said they were in the process of acquiring more road maintenance equipment.