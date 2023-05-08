Home seekers push for Govt to allocate urban land

Municipal Reporter

Home seekers are pushing for Government to take over land allocations in urban areas as a way of curbing rampant corruption, sexism and nepotism surrounding issuance of land in cities and towns.

In an interview at Dzivaresekwa Stadium, Home Seekers4ED national vice chairperson and former Marondera Mayor Farai Nyarondoro said the organisation comprises former mayors and councillors from Zanu PF and opposition parties in their changing forms.

“What we are saying is that the Government should take over allocation of residential stands in the urban areas. We are not asking for too much. At least 300 square metres for every resident who was born in that particular town is enough,” he said.

Mr Nyarondoro said urban authorities have rampant issues of corruption, which have forced President Mnangagwa to declare roads maintenance in urban areas a state of emergency which he took over through the Presidential Powers Act.

“We are lobbying the same President to take over the allocation of residential stands because of corruption, sexism and nepotism.

“We are also lobbying central Government to appoint commissions to run urban local authorities to assist in decision making, ” he said.