Zimbabwe, Cuba to advance health, education sectors cooperation

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe and Cuba are set to enhance cooperation with tangible investment already underway in the health and education sectors, the country’s incoming ambassador to Cuba Ambassador Paul Chikawa has said.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare, Ambassador Chikawa said he was assigned to go to a friendly country with the President’s instruction being not only to maintain the excellent relations, but to further enhance them.

“On health, Zombabwe will be seeing real, tangible projects that are already underway.

“I am only going to give my support wherever needed. On education, Bindura University is actually an offshoot of our programme where students went to Cuba for education soon after our independence.”