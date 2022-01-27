High Court cancels provisional order on 6 constituencies

Herald Reporters

By-elections will now be held as ordered by President Mnangagwa in the six constituencies won in 2018 by candidates under the MDC-Alliance umbrella after the High Court yesterday ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reconstitute the nomination court for the six.

Nomination courts were not held for Nkulumane, Mbizo, Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Pumula and Harare East constituencies following a High Court order on Tuesday cancelling the electoral process for the six constituencies at the request of the six PDP MPs who dispute that their party can recall them and so declare their seats vacant.

But High Court judge Justice Never Katiyo granted Mr Benjamin Rukanda, identified as the secretary general of the PDP, a provisional order to reopen the nomination court for the six disputed constituencies, setting aside the Tuesday order, although this is temporary relief pending a finalisation of the court case of whether the six were or were not recalled.

The judge ruled that: “The Nomination Court should proceed as per the proclamation of the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

Mr Rukanda had filed an urgent chamber application challenging the revocation of the nominations in the six constituencies.

Kucucu Phulu (Nkulumane), Tendai Biti (Harare East), William Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo), Sichelesile Mahlangu (Pumula) and Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South) — all PDP legislators under the MDC-A banner, had on Tuesday obtained the original order stopping the nomination court from accepting nominations in respect of their constituencies.

However, by the time ZEC was served with the fresh court order, the nomination court had closed business across the country.

ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana confirmed receiving the fresh court order but could not say when the nomination court will now sit for the six constituencies.

In Harare province the nomination court accepted nominations for the rest of the vacant seats.

In Harare Central the candidates are Cde Loice Magweba of ZANU PF, Murisi Zwizwai of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Linda Masarira of LEAD, Marara Norest Chiureki of MDC-Alliance and Henry Gwinyai Rukanda of MAAT party.

In Highfield East candidates are Cde Nobert Chikumbo of Zanu PF, Erick Murai of CCC, Mupambwa Shelton of Patriotic Zimbabwe and Bgwende Gilbert of MDC-Alliance.

Highfield West sees Cde Emmanuel Juta of ZANU PF, Simon Ruwuke Hove of MDC-Alliance and Happymore Chidziva of CCC.

Kuwadzana has Cde Betty Nhambu of Zanu PF, Johnson Matambo of CCC, Fatima Madamombe of MDC-Alliance and Nesbert Mapfumo of United Democratic Alliance.

Kuwadzana East has Cde Enerst Kudzaishe Chagadama of Zanu PF, Urayayi Mangwiro of MDC ALLIANCE, David Kachidza of UZA, Selestino Majiri of Patriotic Zimbabwe and Chalton Hwende of CCC.

Epworth sees Cde Zalerah Hazvineyi Makari of Zanu PF, Togarepi Zivai Mhetu of MDC-Alliance, Innocent Hazvina Independent, Earthrage Kureva of CCC and Richard Masiyadzaanikwa of LEAD.

Glen Norah has Cde Chrispen Allen Magaya of Zanu PF, Wellington Chikombo of CCC, Israel Mabhande of MDC-Alliance, Allan Munyuki of United Democratic Alliance and Kuda Garwe of NPF.

Glen View North has Cde Martin Mambo of Zanu PF, Fani Munengami of CCC, Rhino Mushay of MDC-Allaince Prudence Tatenda Munyanduri of NPF and Shakespear Kutenda Jedidiah Chigariro .

Mufakose has Cde Melvin Marembo of Zanu PF, Rodwell Shambamuto of MDC-Alliance and Susan Mutsunga of CCC.

St Mary’s has Cde Nobert Jinjika of Zanu PF, Adam Puzo of MDC-Alliance, Dickson Tarusenga of CCC and an independent candidate Marcos Sanyanga.

United Democratic Alliance’s Paradzai Daniso, who wanted to contest in Highfield East, was disqualified after he went to register after cut-off time while independent candidate Kennedy Bizaliel was not on the roll to be nominated for Mufakose seat. Zimbabwe People’s Party Tarisai Siboniso Nyawupembe was also not on the roll for Kuwadzana East.

Zanu PF aspiring candidate for Kuwadzana constituency Cde Betty Nhambu is confident of winning the by election.

“I am confident of winning the by election. I am always in touch with the electorate. They have realised the good works being done by President Mnangagwa. He is currently rehabilitating roads in Harare and other cities. The MDC run led councils have failed to offer services to residents, but the coming in of the Second Republic, all roads are being rehabilitated,” said Cde Nhambu.

Mufakose constituency Zanu PF aspiring candidate Mr Marembo is optimistic of claiming the seat for Zanu PF.

“With the confusion in opposition political parties, I am confident of claiming the seat back to Zanu PF.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira- Labour Economists and African Democrats (Lead) leader who is going to contest in Harare Central said she is happy to be one of the aspiring candidates

“I am sure I will make it,” she said.