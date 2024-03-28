Heads of Ministries, Govt departments sign integrity pledges

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya (right) and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Manager Research and Knowledge Dr Onesmus Nyaude (left) sign integrity pledges at a meeting of heads of ministries at Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday. Looking on are Public Service Commission chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe (sitting in background) and ZACC executive secretary, Ms Sukai Tongogara. – Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

HEADS of Government Ministries and departments yesterday signed the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) integrity pledges as the Second Republic continues to demonstrate its zero tolerance to corruption across the board.

President Mnangagwa has continued to stress the need for the Government to walk the talk in fighting graft across the country’s economic spectrum.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Harare yesterday, ZACC Commissioner Dr Ndakaripa Hungwe said it was incumbent upon Heads of Ministries and other Government departments to take a leading role in shunning corruption.

“We need to address the corruption. Last year we scored 24 out of 100 and when you score that you know you have failed, and as a country we need to start off with our integrity as a people.

“Section 255 of the Constitution empowers us as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to take the lead in the fight against corruption in both private and public institutions and we are currently implementing the National Anti-Corruption Strategy which was launched by President Mnangagwa.

“One of the issues is how do we get everyone in the country mobilised to sign the integrity pledges and also how do we get our institutions to establish integrity committees both in ministries, parastatals, state owned enterprises, Government departments and agencies as well as the private sector,” she said.

Commissioner Hungwe said the practice of integrity pledges was not peculiar to Zimbabwe but had worked in other countries in the SADC region.

“Integrity committees are nothing new, in the region we have Malawi and Zambia who are our neighbours. They have had really great successes to show from just integrity pledges being done”.

In an interview after signing his pledge, the Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said the initiative would help drive transparency and accountability.

“The integrity pledge is critical, it reminds me that I have a responsibility to the country, the people and myself to make sure that I carry out my duties in the fairest manner that I should.

“Signing this and framing it, putting it in front of me in my office will always remind me that I must avoid corruption at any level and any time,” he said.

Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said it was important that Heads of Ministries set an example for their subordinates and nation at large by signing the pledges.

“It’s very important indeed, the prevalence of corruption in the public sector cannot be underestimated and this is a good beginning.

“People are pushed into corruption for a number of reasons and for us to curb corruption people have to first of all make a pledge that they are committed to eliminating corruption in all its forms.

“Through us as heads of Ministries signing integrity pledges, we are leading by example and I hope this will translate to proper action on the ground where we desist and set a good example for those below us to shun corrupt tendencies,” he said.