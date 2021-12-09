H.E. President Macky Sall to Open MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, will be opening the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021 conference and exhibition, delivering opening remarks that will pave the way for two days of transformative discussions. Set to deliver his remarks at 10:00am on the first day of the highly anticipated event, H.E. President Macky Sall will reiterate Senegal’s 2023 vision, promoting the region as the premier investment destination in 2021 and beyond.

Senegal has emerged as a global player on the hydrocarbon scene, fast tracking oil and gas projects and demonstrating how regional collaboration can serve as a catalyst for energy sector progress. With the country’s Plan Sénégal Émergent – a benchmark for economic and social policy that aims to position Senegal on the road to development by 2035 – the President has emphasized his ambition to address social inequalities, spur economic growth and industrialization, while placing Senegal on the map as a global investment hub.

As President of one of the most resource rich nations in Africa, H.E. Macky Sall has been instrumental in ensuring the country capitalizes on and monetizes its significant oil, gas and renewable resources. Working collaboratively with the government of Mauritania – through cross-border projects such as the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) development – the President is fully committed to establishing Senegal as an African hydrocarbon hub. At MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021, H.E. President Macky Sall will extend on the investment narrative, making a strong case for international participation and foreign capital deployment in the region.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021 represents the first of its kind for the region, uniting regional and global players to discuss the future of the MSGBC basin. The conference covers multiple sectors, including oil – backed by large-scale projects including the Sangomar field development – gas – backed by joint ventures such as the GTA – and power – backed by emerging gas-to-power projects and renewable developments across the region.

While emphasizing the value of international companies and financiers in driving development, the event goes one step further to promote the role that domestic companies in the region will play. Companies such as Petrosen and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier, who are leading activities within the oil industry, and the Institut National du Pétrole et du Gaz, Cos-Petrogaz, and SOMAGAZ, serving as key drivers of the region’s gas progress, will not only be promoted at the event, but will lead discussions.

Additionally, MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021 places an emphasis on the power sector, its challenges, and how companies are accelerating development. Companies such as ANER, Agence Sénégalaise d’Electrification rurale, SENELEC, and SOMELEC have played a critical role in addressing regional power deficiencies by introducing power generation solutions through gas and renewables. During the event, these companies will play a leading role in dialogue while making a strong case for dealmaking and partnerships.

Opportunities across multiple sectors and the entire energy value chain, as well as demonstrated political will and progressive policies, are just some of the reasons the MSGBC region represents a lucrative investment destination. During MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021, keynotes addresses by leading figures such as H.E. President Macky Sall, high level speakers and private sector executives will emphasize this, providing valuable insight into the region’s abundant opportunities.

