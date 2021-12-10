Registration Still Open for MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021, organized by Energy Capital&Power (ECP) and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Energy, COS Petrogaz, Petrosen and various U.S. and Canadian energy industry associations, represents a platform for constructive dialogue on the MSGBC basin and its significant oil, gas and power opportunities. Covering the entire region from Mauritania to Guinea, the conference unites regional and global players for two days of networking and dealmaking. With just one week to go until the transformative event, event organizers are inviting stakeholders, energy leaders, and both public and private sector executives to register for the inaugural conference.

Sizeable discoveries, small- and large-scale projects developments, and attractive regulatory frameworks have led to enhanced interest by international players in the MSGBC basin. In conjunction with rising demand across the region for gas and power, countries such as Senegal and Mauritania are aggressively pursuing enhanced participation in emerging project developments.

Accordingly, the role of MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021 emerges. Representing the first and only regionally focused conference in Senegal, the event will be instrumental in increasing investment, boosting development, and putting Senegal and surrounding countries on a path to sustainable economic success.

Under the patronage of H.E. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal – who will also be opening the high-level conference – MSGBC Oil, Gas, and Power 2021 is set to be transformative for the region. The event comprises two days of collaborative panel discussions, insightful presentations, and innovative networking functions. Key topics at the conference include the flow of U.S. finance and technology to the region; regional cooperation in energy development; promoting cross-border synergies for offshore energy developments; exploration opportunities and new licensing rounds; natural gas revolution, monetization and gas-to-power opportunities; empowerment of local capabilities and oilfield services and technology.

As the event draws near, and with only one week to go, ECP calls all stakeholders interested in the MSGBC basin’s success to register for MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2021, and participate in the discussions that will drive the region into a new era of enhanced energy and economic growth.

In response to sub-Saharan Africa’s growing demand for new oil and natural gas, and renewable energy projects, and increasing interest from international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed on the continent, Energy Capital&Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas,&Power 2021 conference and exhibition during December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, natural gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.