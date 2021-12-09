6 000 prepaid water meters rolled out in Karoi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT LEAST 6000 prepaid water meters have been installed in Karoi by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) in its first phase in the farming town.

The parastatal’s installations have begun in the town’s suburbs with Chiedza high-density suburb having been covered by last Friday.

The prepaid water meter installations have also been done in Mvurwi to address water challenges emanating from poor revenue collections that are used to purchase water purification chemicals and equipment maintenance.

ZINWA spokesperson for Angwa-Rukomeshi Mr Cosmo Tigere confirmed the installations to The Herald adding prepaid tokens will be available at ZINWA offices.

Plans to have them available online are on track.

Karoi residents applauded the move saying it was long overdue.

In a statement, Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts (ZNOART)’s Mashonaland West province wing said: ‘‘Zinwa is delivering on their prepaid meters promise, but residents will look forward to getting water supplies without excuses.”

Yesterday, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga in a speech read on his behalf during the launch of a two-day Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Joint sector review meeting said the Government was committed to providing safe and clean water to its citizens.

His speech was read by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka who chairs the National Action Committee (NAC) interministerial committee on WASH.