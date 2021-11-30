HAS Senior Champs resume on Friday

Ellina Mhlanga Senior Sports Reporter

HARARE Amateur Swimming shift their focus to the Senior Championships with high hopes ahead of the decisive rounds set for this weekend.

The competition got off to an exciting start, with some promising performances on display during the first weekend.

Seven clubs – Highlands, Spartans, Sharks, Dorado Swim Club, Pirates Zimbabwe, Harare Otters Swim Club and The Falcons Swimming Club – are taking part.

The championships are staged over two weekends and they got underway last Friday. The swimmers were involved in intense competition until Sunday. The programme is set to resume this coming Friday at Les Brown.

From the results garnered so far, Highlands look on course to defending their title after taking the lead during the first weekend.

The event is also part of the build-up to next year’s national championships and Harare are using their provincial meet to select their team.

HAS board member, Nikki Johnsen is confident of another interesting weekend after most of the swimmers posted their personal best.

“Some very good competition and there have been some shockers who have come out the woodworks and a lot of personal bests for a lot of the swimmers but the competition it’s been really good.

“We are hoping to have the same level of swimming next weekend with everyone getting as good results as they have got this weekend and good competition to see which club overall makes it and then we will have a strong team going into national,” said Johnsen.

However, this weekend they will be missing some of their top seniors such as Donata Katai, Ben Rorke, Ryan Franceys, Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Chinyere Mgbemena and Timea Schultz, who are set to compete at the African Union Sports Council Region Five Youth Games.