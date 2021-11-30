Politburo on tomorrow

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Zanu PF will tomorrow hold a Politburo meeting at the party headquarters in Harare as it intensifies the ongoing restructuring exercise to ensure a clean sweep in the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a statement, the party’s acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Dr Mike Bimha urged members to be punctual.

“The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr O Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there shall be an ordinary Politburo session to be held on Wednesday 1 December 2021 at the home of the people’s revolution, Zanu PF headquarters, commencing at 1000 hours.

“All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp,” said Dr Bimha.

The Politburo meeting comes after the party’s successful 19th Annual People’s Conference in Bindura last month.