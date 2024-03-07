  • Today Thu, 07 Mar 2024

Harare woman arrested for forging academic certificates

Harare woman arrested for forging academic certificates

Crime Reporter

A 36-year-old Harare woman has been arrested on allegations of forging Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) certificates to secure a place at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.

The woman, Margeret Nyapimbi was arrested on Monday, following a tip-off.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said investigations were in progress.

“On March 5, 2024, detectives from CID Braeside acted on received information and arrested Margeret Nyapimbi aged 36, in connection with a case of fraud. The suspect used a fake Zimbabwe School Examination Council Certificate to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.

“The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the forged certificate,” he said.

You Might Also Like

/
  • Ex-Airzim workers lose appeal Crime & Courts

    Ex-Airzim workers lose appeal

    Chief Court Reporter The Labour Court has thrown out an appeal by 300 former Air Zimbabwe workers who were challenging their retrenchment four years ago. The workers who were sacked following the infamous Zuva Petroleum judgment in 2015, successfully challenged the decision at the Supreme Court in 2020 and were reinstated with full benefits. However, […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments

Take our Survey

We value your opinion! Take a moment to complete our survey

Take Survey