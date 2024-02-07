Harare man wanted for stealing thermoplastics worth US$442 000

Crime Reporter

Police have launched a manhunt for a 30-year-old Harare man on allegations of stealing from a local company, thermoplastics known as Polypropylene (PP) worth US$442 000.

Polypropylene is one of the most commonly used thermoplastics in the world and its uses range from plastic packaging, plastic parts for machinery and equipment and even fibres and textiles.

Two suspects have since been arrested by the police in connection with the case while the whereabouts of Batsirai Makwengura are still not known.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still looking for him.

“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of one Nelson Batsirai Makwengura aged 30, who is wanted in connection with a case of theft which occurred during the period between May 2023 and October 2023.

“The suspect allegedly stole 330 tonnes of Polypropylene HKR102 worth US$442 000 in connivance with his two accomplices, Lesley Nyasha Makaka aged 30 and Mercy Muza aged 44, who have since been arrested,” he said.

Members of the public have been urged to report to the police on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 ог WhatsApp number 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.