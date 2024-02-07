Kazembe rewards Mash Central party leaders with motorcycles for election success

Daniel Chigunwe Herald Correspondent

Zanu PF Provincial Chairperson in Mashonaland Central, Cde Kazembe Kazembe, has displayed his gratitude to the party leadership for rendering hard work in contributing towards the party’s victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

In a show of credit for the fruitful contributions, Cde Kazembe secured eight motorcycles for all the province’s District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairpersons as a token of appreciation for drumming up support for President Mnangagwa and all party candidates during the run-up to the 2023 August elections.

The province made waves after emerging with a clean sweep of all the 18 constituencies reiterating its dominance as the hub of the revolutionary party’s politics.

In comment after handing over the motorcycles to the chairpersons at his Concession farm in Mazowe on Monday, Cde Kazembe said he felt compelled to equip the leadership with motorcycles as both a token of appreciation as well as lessening transport burdens for them in their day-to-day party politics business.

“On the one hand, it is a small token of appreciation for the sterling work that their districts did in ensuring that President Cde Dr. ED Mnangagwa won resoundingly. On the other hand, and most importantly, the bikes would assist them in moving around their districts doing work for the party and the people.

“A bike is quite convenient as you can manoeuvre even on bad or narrow roads in the rural areas and it is very economical in terms of fuel. Given that these bikes are brand new, one can even do up to 20km if not more with just one litre,” said Cde Kazembe.

He however acknowledged the works rendered by all party leaders and supporters in their various leagues and positions, “however, this does not in any way mean that they are the only people who worked towards the victory. No.

“All the people in Mash Central worked tirelessly to ensure the sweet victory. Everyone from the Politburo to the cell played an important role and I want to sincerely thank them,” added Cde Kazembe.

DCC structures are the party’s engine rooms tasked with the role of mobilising support and closely working with people from grassroots cells.

Shamva DCC chairperson Cde Obert Muchemwa expressed joy over the gesture saying this will make their work easier, “I am thankful for receiving the gift which is both a token of appreciation as well as an empowerment tool for us to conduct our daily political business from our respective districts.”