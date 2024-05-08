Seven CCC youths to stand trial for assaulting Deputy Mayor

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Seven youths from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are set to stand trial on May 22 after assaulting the Deputy Mayor of Beitbridge, Councillor John Manatsa.

The gang accused Councillor Manatsa of sympathising with the party’s Interim Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabungu.

The assault took place on March 6 when the Deputy Mayor along with other party members were attending a political meeting at the home of recalled Beitbridge West legislator, Mr Morgan Ncube, in Dulivhadzimu.

The house is also used by the opposition party as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) are facing charges of assault and theft of cash R2500 and US$1800, which they allegedly stole from the complainant during the fracas.

On Monday, Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba remanded the gang to the trial date.

During their initial appearance, they were remanded out of custody on ZWL$300 000 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the seven accused persons approached him.

He said Shoko told Councillor Manatsa to leave the house citing that he supports Mr Tshabangu’s faction.

The accused persons then lifted Councillor Manatsa from where he was seated and dragged him outside the house. They went on to assault him and threw him at the veranda.

The court heard that the gang also dragged Councillor out of the yard. He sustained some back injuries and a swollen left arm.

During the assault, the accused person allegedly took the councillor’s shoes, a small bag containing R2500 and US$1800 and a cell phone.

They later threw the items over the parameter wall after allegedly ransacking the bag and taking the money.

A police report was made, leading to the accused persons’ arrest a few days later.

