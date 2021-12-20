Harare defends allocation of stands on tarred streets

20 Dec, 2021 - 16:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Harare defends allocation of stands on tarred streets A man points at a house which was constructed on Narira Crescent in Glen Norah A, Harare, yesterday

The Herald

Herald Reporter
Harare City Council has defended allocating several residential stands on tarred streets in Harare, saying in fact it is the roads that were illegally erected two decades ago.

This comes after our publication exposed that some corrupt officials were parcelling out stands on tarred streets and land reserved for social amenities.

Posting on its Twitter handle, the city said the road in Glen Norah suburb was put there 20 years ago as an illegal structure and the stands were properly surveyed and allocated lawfully.

“People need to get the facts right before going political on purely procedural matters,” said the city.

“The stands are very legal. The road is the illegal structure.

“No one has been prejudiced. All have access to their properties. Delivering houses to the people.”

Some of the streets visited by our publication in Glen Norah include a house under construction, already at window level, erected right in the middle of Mabanda Crescent opposite house number 664 in Glen Norah A.

There were other two cottages which have been completed and waiting for final touches in the middle of Narira Crescent in Glen Norah A.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting