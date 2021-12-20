Zanu PF youths scoop two awards

Herald Reporter

TWO Zanu PF Youth League officials have been awarded for coming out second and third on clarity on China-Africa cooperation out of 100 participants from 40 African States during the Fifth China Africa Young Leaders Forum.

The wing’s Secretary for Economic Affairs Cde Shingirirayi Mangwana and Secretary for External Relations Cde Sibongile Sibanda received the awards given for clarity of thought and appreciation of China-Africa cooperation and future perspective.

The seminar was held under the theme ‘Deepen Exchange of Governance Experience and Open Up New Era of China-Africa Cooperation’ and saw a participant from Nigeria coming first in the competition.

Cde Mangwana thanked President Mnangagwa for giving them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

“The First Secretary gave us an opportunity to participate on this forum which is testament to his belief and faith that he has in young people to take control of the economic revolution currently underway,” he said.

“We are happy that President Mnangagwa and President Xi Jinping continue to strengthen cooperation between the Party and country for the betterment of ordinary Zimbabweans.

“We remain responsible as Zimbabweans to build our own country, as the President says ‘nyika inovakwa nevene vayo’.”

Cde Sibanda was also elated about the award, saying it did not only raise the party’s flag high, but the country as a whole.

“I am very humbled by the recognition which came as a shock since this is a learning curve,” he said.

“I put so much effort to research and contribute towards the presentation because I wanted to represent my Party and country very well.

“I had no idea that I was being assessed. This is a plus for the party and country.”