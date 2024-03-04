HAB to hold technical officials course

Sports Reporter

HARARE Athletic Board (HAB) will this month hold the World Athletics Level One Technical Officials Course (TOECS) targeting mainly participants from schools.The course is slated for March 27 to 30 at the National Sports Stadium.

Experts appointed by World Athletics will conduct the course.

HAB secretary general Sledge Chinyoka said the course will focus on all areas from track events to throws.

“It will focus on all areas, track, horizontal and vertical jumps as well as throws.”