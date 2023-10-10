Gvt speaks on Palestine/Israel conflict

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

Government has expressed concern over the ongoing fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army especially the indiscriminate targeting of civilians and called for the revival of talks and implementation of solutions that respect the right of Palestinians to self-determination.

The conflict between Hamas and the Israelis began over the weekend and have so far resulted in the deaths of over 1 000 people.

“The Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe is closely following the developments in the Middle East and is deeply concerned at the ongoing fighting between Hamas and the Israeli army which has left more than 1000 people dead while several others have been displaced or injured.

“Equally disturbing is the indiscriminate targeting of civilians especially women and children and the disproportionate use of force. The Government of Zimbabwe urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and allow humanitarian workers access to the injured and displaced. We convey our deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones and wish the injured speedy recovery,” reads part of a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

Government reiterated calls for the revival of talks between Israel and Palestine.

“These tragic developments, once again highlight the urgent need for the revival of the political process aimed at finding a durable and just solution which respects the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people as envisaged under the United Nations Resolutions,” further reads the statement.