Fourth round of polio vaccination launched

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora today launches the 4th round of the Polio vaccination campaign for all children below 5 years at Chinotimba Clinic in Victoria Falls :-Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke in Victoria Falls

Government has launched the fourth round of the national polio vaccination programme targeting children under the age of five years across the country.

The programme was launched by the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora at Chinotimba Clinic in Victoria Falls and will run until October 13.

“Adequate doses of polio vaccines have been procured and together with all other campaign resources, have been prepositioned in all provinces, districts and health facilities. Our teams have started vaccinating children today as scheduled. The Ministry is geared to achieve and even surpass the recommended target of vaccinating and protecting at least 95 percent of the 2 773 940 children under five years in the country,” said Minister Mombeshora.

Zimbabwe last had a wild polio virus case in 1989 and was subsequently declared polio-free by the World Health Organisation in 2005, but neighbouring Malawi and Mozambique reported cases of the disease last year leading to the launch of the vaccination programme in the region.