Govt to reorganise Save Conservancy

George Maponga Masvingo Bureau

Government has started engaging over 3 000 families settled in the wildlife-rich Save Valley Conservancy as it steps up efforts to re-organise and bring normalcy to the wildlife habitat in the Lowveld. Save Valley is under re-organisation that will culminate in the demarcation of new boundaries in the mega-park to stem human/wildlife conflict, which peaked after hundreds of people occupied parts of the conservancy at the turn of the millennium.

The European Union pledged $20 million for the re-organisation of Save Valley, but the money is yet to be released.

Masvingo provincial administrator Mr Fungai Mbetsa said Government was currently engaging communities in and around the conservancy ahead of the full implementation of the exercise.

“We have started engagements with communities settled inside the conservancy and those who share the boundary with Save Valley because we want to come up with a model that meets the expectations of all the players,” he said.

“It is our hope that the concerns of the communities around and inside the conservancy will also be taken into account so that we come up with a final solution to the challenges at Save Valley.”

“The EU pledged to release some money and we are still waiting for the funds so that we can re-organise the conservancy and separate humans and wildlife,” he said.

“Our main goal it to stem human/wildlife conflict while also making sure that communities around the conservancy benefit from it.”

Government has already announced plans to develop irrigation infrastructure for communities in and around some parts of Save Valley to economically empower them.

The EU had pledged to develop irrigation and other facilities for communities around the park while also making sure a new boundary was erected around the conservancy to completely stem human/wildlife conflict.

Save Valley Conservancy requires re-organisation to demarcate new boundaries.

Wildlife from the park is in constant contact with surrounding communities in Zaka, Bikita, Chipinge and Chiredzi after the perimeter fence around the conservancy was vandalised by poachers.

An estimated $4 million is required to reconstruct the fence and the EU’s promise is expected to usher a new epoch in the future of Save Valley Conservancy.